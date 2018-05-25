Ontario Cold Case: Death of Jake Surerus remains unsolved

Milligan doesn’t believe her son’s death was intended but said she believes the perpetrators meant to injure her son who died at the age of 25.

What Milligan wants people to know is that her middle child was loved and came from a good family. While Surerus made some bad choices in life, she said his life is not worth less than others.

“Jake has been shown in a light where they focus too much on the negatives and that’s really unfair,” Milligan said.

Surerus got involved with a bad crowd, but that was because after his brain injuries, people couldn’t accept that he was a different person and pushed him away, Milligan said. Surerus was looking for love and acceptance.

“The people that did accept him were people that were taking advantage of him.”

According to Milligan, the first time Surerus sustained a brain injury was in 2005 when he was arrested for possession of a small quantity of marijuana. Because he had no fixed address he was put in jail.

“While he was in there somebody thought he was somebody else and took his head and smacked it onto the concrete.”

In a coma, his family was told he would never walk or talk again. But Surerus persevered and learned to walk and talk again while at a Hamilton rehabilitation clinic.

“He was very single-minded after the brain injury. His main goal was to be able to walk," Milligan said.

Unfortunately, he was discharged with no followup plan.

Determined to live on his own, he continued to struggle not wanting to acknowledge the effects of his injury.

The second time he sustained a brain injury, he was pushed down a flight of stairs in Orillia after he had been drinking and got into an altercation with another man. According to Milligan, his skull was fractured and he had a bleed on the brain.

Surerus was sent to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto where he was released without “sufficient” treatment because he demanded to be released and he was over the age of 18, Milligan said, adding she felt he wasn’t able to make that judgment call.

“All along when I tried to get help for Jake they said ‘Wait until he’s in police custody or hospitalized and he will be helped.’ He’d been in custody and hospitalized and there was still no help.”

A year before his death, people came to collect money from Surerus. He didn’t have it and they shattered his ankle. The extensive scarring was how Surerus was ultimately identified after his death.

Surerus tried to check himself into a drug rehabilitation centre and a detox centre more than once but was turned away with an explanation that he didn’t qualify or that there wasn’t room, Milligan said.

“When he wanted the help ... the help was not there.”

Milligan said she has accepted what happened to her son.

“The hard part about it — when you lose a child a part of you dies. It’s lonely.”

She thinks about her son every day. A memorial is set up in their family room. A wooden box contains his ashes on a shelf together with a framed photograph and his childhood teddy bear wearing his baby sweater. Milligan also has Surerus’ ashes in a silver ring she always wears.

“I get my peace from knowing that nobody can hurt him anymore. He has no more struggles. No more pain.”

