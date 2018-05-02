2 killed when military cargo plane crashes in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. — An Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane crashed Wednesday near an airport in Savannah, Georgia, killing two, authorities.

Chatham County Deputy Coroner Tiffany Williams says police tell her two people have been killed in the crash. Williams said she didn't have any other details on the deaths.

The plane crashed at the intersection of two roads, the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency said in a tweet.

The Air Force said the plane belonged to the 156th Air Wing out of Puerto Rico. The 165th Air Wing out of Savannah was responding to the crash.