Canadian trade deficit hits record $4.1B

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the trade deficit for March increased to a record $4.1 billion as imports also reached a record high.

The agency says the result compared with a trade deficit of $2.9 billion in February.

Canadian imports climbed six per cent to $51.7 billion in March due to the motor vehicles and parts sector as well as consumer goods.

Meanwhile, exports increased 3.7 per cent to $47.6 billion boosted by the aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts sector as well as farm, fishing and intermediate food products and energy products.