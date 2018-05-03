Gazzola planning to run again for council seat

About 20 years ago, Gazzola said he was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, a condition he inherited from both his parents, but he lost weight and controlled it with diet and exercise.

"I'm very fortunate," he said. "My health has been great."

Gazzola has been married for 57 years to wife Deanna. They have three sons, a daughter and 13 grandchildren.

As a chartered accountant working downtown back in the in the mid-1960s, Gazzola used to sign cheques from city hall. After regional government formed in 1973 he was hired as Kitchener's director of finance, later moving on to become treasurer and CAO.

Gazzola chose to run for public office back in 2002 in the former the Fairview-Gateway Ward and emerged victorious by from a field of 13 candidates by just 28 votes. He's been the Ward 3 representative ever since.

Though he was acclaimed in 2014, he expects to be challenged this time.

"If I lose, I've got a life," he said. "Some of these councillors, this is their livelihood, and that's not good."

While Gazzola was the first member of Kitchener council to announce his intent to register as a candidate, Debbie Chapman, who lost to Ward 9 Coun. Frank Etherington buy just one vote in 2014, has also announced that she's hoping for a rematch.

In a press release entitled "Every Vote Counts," Chapman acknowledged that Etherington "has done good work" but believes there is "need for fresh ideas and alternative voices" at the table.

Raised in Kitchener, Chapman, is a married mother of two adult children and teaches political science and global studies part-time at Wilfrid Laurier University. She's former president of the Cherry Park Neighbourhood Association and has also previously sat on city advisory committees for health and safety and cycling and trails.

Also in an email, Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said he didn't have anything to share this week, which saw nominations open May 1.

"I was honoured to be elected Mayor in 2014 and continue to be focused on doing the job I was elected to do this term," he said. "There is still a lot of work to be done and I'll be sharing my plans in that regard in the near future."







