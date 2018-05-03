Canada Post Group reports 2017 profit up

OTTAWA — The Canada Post Group of Companies reported a profit of $144 million for 2017, up from $81 million in 2016, as its parcel business grew with the popularity of online shopping.

The improved profit at the company which includes Canada Post, Purolator and SCI Group came as revenue from operations totalled nearly $8.23 billion in last year, up from $7.88 billion in 2016.

Canada Post has seen its parcels business grow significantly as shoppers opt for online retailers, offsetting a decline in the company's traditional transaction mail business.

The Canada Post segment earned $57 million, up from $46 million in the previous year.