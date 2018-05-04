City's golf enterprise looking to break par

"It gives people who have memberships at other courses the ability to come and experience the golf courses without having the full outlay," said Kim Kugler, the city's director of enterprise.

"Our corporate cards definitely are helping with some consistent revenue," she said. There are now about 1,500 of the cards in circulation with about 500 used on a regular basis.

Staff will also be looking to grow summer camps and sponsorships, Kugler said.

In 2017, the city's golf enterprise had almost $3 million in total expenses and ended the year with a deficit of $49,000. More than $100,000 in revenue losses were attributed to two major storms that caused opening delays and course closures, as well as cleanup costs.

Yet talk of "anomaly" and "once-in-generation weather" was tempered by some city councillors who noted that severe weather is becoming more of a norm and that staff needs to be more creative in order to prepare.

This year Cheyne said opening day was again delayed by about a week.

"Golf has been operating on a very thin profit margin for the past number of years, and the weather plays a significant role in the financial results of the courses from year to year," said Ryan Hagey, the city's director of financial planning.

The city is still paying for the expansion of the Doon Valley Golf Course that began in June 2009 and opened in May 2010.

"Golf is planning to essentially break even for the next few years and then start generating small surpluses starting in 2021 when some existing debt payments come off the books," Hagey said.

That should help winnow the deficit in the stabilization reserve, which sat close to $1 million at the end of 2017.

City-owned courses used to make money that was used to lower property taxes, but in more recent years the city has cut the amount of revenue that's transferred to the city's operating budget while increasing marketing and sales and reducing management and winter staffing.

A consultant that was hired to undertake a review of the enterprise had praised those moves back in 2011, but warned there weren't any cuts left that could be made without damaging assets.

More recently, the city has moved capital funds for cart replacement in order to boost golf's bottom line.

The enterprise continues provide a $75,000 annual dividend based on a level playing field agreement with the broader golfing industry, whereby the city agreed not to use its non-golf resources to subsidize the city's golf resources.

Though Cheyne conceded that golf is a money-making venture for the city, its mandate is essentially to provide an affordable recreational service to community while still being competitive in the industry.

"Because we're a municipality, we had some growth and development with Doon," Cheyne said, "but when you look at your operations on an annual basis, we're pretty sound, and we provide a great product to the community."

A competitive round of 18 holes with motorized golf cart costs $56.75 per person during most times of the week, tax included, Cheyne said.

"When you look at that as a package price, I think you'll find we're very competitive."

More information about city run golf courses, programs and fees can be found online at kitchenergolf.ca.

- with files from the Waterloo Region Record



