City's golf enterprise looking to break par

Golf's popularity might be out of the sand trap, but city-run links in Kitchener are continuing to tread water financially as local officials look for ways to grow the game.
"It went through a dip about a decade ago along with the global economic downturn," according to Bob Cheyne, the city's manager of sport development and golf, "but local participation has stabilized and increased.
"Has it reached the levels it was at during the boom in the early 2000s? Not yet," Cheyne added, "but when we look at the demographics of the region and how it's growing as a whole - that has positive signs for us."
City-run courses including the Rockway Golf Club's 18-hole championship course and Doon Valley Golf Club's full-length 18- and 9-hole courses continue to be supported by a strong base of committed members, Cheyne said.
Total membership across all categories rose from 544 in 2014 to 580 2018.
"We would like to grow that, and we've had some in our intermediate memberships, but there's all sorts of aspects to how we want to try and grow the golf programming and how we can impact that through alternative revenue streams outside of registration fees and green fees," Cheyne said.
"I think it's up to us right now to really have a look at where the industry is and have a look at our memberships to make sure they're meeting the needs of our customers, and what the demographics of each segment of that customer is."
Time is a big factor, not only when it comes to course scheduling to maximize play, but also in order to provide programs that fit with the busy schedules of potential new customers.
The Doon course offers a driving range and a shortened nine-hole, pitch-and-putt course. Nine-hole leagues are currently offered and Cheyne said there will be new programs for youth and older adults this season, with more information to be announced shortly.
During 2018 budget deliberations, city staff cited an increase in demand for specials, unique golf experiences and loyalty programs.
"It gives people who have memberships at other courses the ability to come and experience the golf courses without having the full outlay," said Kim Kugler, the city's director of enterprise.
"Our corporate cards definitely are helping with some consistent revenue," she said. There are now about 1,500 of the cards in circulation with about 500 used on a regular basis.
Staff will also be looking to grow summer camps and sponsorships, Kugler said.
In 2017, the city's golf enterprise had almost $3 million in total expenses and ended the year with a deficit of $49,000. More than $100,000 in revenue losses were attributed to two major storms that caused opening delays and course closures, as well as cleanup costs.
Yet talk of "anomaly" and "once-in-generation weather" was tempered by some city councillors who noted that severe weather is becoming more of a norm and that staff needs to be more creative in order to prepare.
This year Cheyne said opening day was again delayed by about a week.
"Golf has been operating on a very thin profit margin for the past number of years, and the weather plays a significant role in the financial results of the courses from year to year," said Ryan Hagey, the city's director of financial planning.
The city is still paying for the expansion of the Doon Valley Golf Course that began in June 2009 and opened in May 2010.
"Golf is planning to essentially break even for the next few years and then start generating small surpluses starting in 2021 when some existing debt payments come off the books," Hagey said.
That should help winnow the deficit in the stabilization reserve, which sat close to $1 million at the end of 2017.
City-owned courses used to make money that was used to lower property taxes, but in more recent years the city has cut the amount of revenue that's transferred to the city's operating budget while increasing marketing and sales and reducing management and winter staffing.
A consultant that was hired to undertake a review of the enterprise had praised those moves back in 2011, but warned there weren't any cuts left that could be made without damaging assets.
More recently, the city has moved capital funds for cart replacement in order to boost golf's bottom line.
The enterprise continues provide a $75,000 annual dividend based on a level playing field agreement with the broader golfing industry, whereby the city agreed not to use its non-golf resources to subsidize the city's golf resources.
Though Cheyne conceded that golf is a money-making venture for the city, its mandate is essentially to provide an affordable recreational service to community while still being competitive in the industry.
"Because we're a municipality, we had some growth and development with Doon," Cheyne said, "but when you look at your operations on an annual basis, we're pretty sound, and we provide a great product to the community."
A competitive round of 18 holes with motorized golf cart costs $56.75 per person during most times of the week, tax included, Cheyne said.
"When you look at that as a package price, I think you'll find we're very competitive."
More information about city run golf courses, programs and fees can be found online at kitchenergolf.ca.
- with files from the Waterloo Region Record
Golf's popularity might be out of the sand trap, but city-run links in Kitchener are continuing to tread water financially as local officials look for ways to grow the game.
"It went through a dip about a decade ago along with the global economic downturn," according to Bob Cheyne, the city's manager of sport development and golf, "but local participation has stabilized and increased.
"Has it reached the levels it was at during the boom in the early 2000s? Not yet," Cheyne added, "but when we look at the demographics of the region and how it's growing as a whole - that has positive signs for us."
City-run courses including the Rockway Golf Club's 18-hole championship course and Doon Valley Golf Club's full-length 18- and 9-hole courses continue to be supported by a strong base of committed members, Cheyne said.
Total membership across all categories rose from 544 in 2014 to 580 2018.
"We would like to grow that, and we've had some in our intermediate memberships, but there's all sorts of aspects to how we want to try and grow the golf programming and how we can impact that through alternative revenue streams outside of registration fees and green fees," Cheyne said.
"I think it's up to us right now to really have a look at where the industry is and have a look at our memberships to make sure they're meeting the needs of our customers, and what the demographics of each segment of that customer is."
Time is a big factor, not only when it comes to course scheduling to maximize play, but also in order to provide programs that fit with the busy schedules of potential new customers.
The Doon course offers a driving range and a shortened nine-hole, pitch-and-putt course. Nine-hole leagues are currently offered and Cheyne said there will be new programs for youth and older adults this season, with more information to be announced shortly.
During 2018 budget deliberations, city staff cited an increase in demand for specials, unique golf experiences and loyalty programs.
"It gives people who have memberships at other courses the ability to come and experience the golf courses without having the full outlay," said Kim Kugler, the city's director of enterprise.
"Our corporate cards definitely are helping with some consistent revenue," she said. There are now about 1,500 of the cards in circulation with about 500 used on a regular basis.
Staff will also be looking to grow summer camps and sponsorships, Kugler said.
In 2017, the city's golf enterprise had almost $3 million in total expenses and ended the year with a deficit of $49,000. More than $100,000 in revenue losses were attributed to two major storms that caused opening delays and course closures, as well as cleanup costs.
Yet talk of "anomaly" and "once-in-generation weather" was tempered by some city councillors who noted that severe weather is becoming more of a norm and that staff needs to be more creative in order to prepare.
This year Cheyne said opening day was again delayed by about a week.
"Golf has been operating on a very thin profit margin for the past number of years, and the weather plays a significant role in the financial results of the courses from year to year," said Ryan Hagey, the city's director of financial planning.
The city is still paying for the expansion of the Doon Valley Golf Course that began in June 2009 and opened in May 2010.
"Golf is planning to essentially break even for the next few years and then start generating small surpluses starting in 2021 when some existing debt payments come off the books," Hagey said.
That should help winnow the deficit in the stabilization reserve, which sat close to $1 million at the end of 2017.
City-owned courses used to make money that was used to lower property taxes, but in more recent years the city has cut the amount of revenue that's transferred to the city's operating budget while increasing marketing and sales and reducing management and winter staffing.
A consultant that was hired to undertake a review of the enterprise had praised those moves back in 2011, but warned there weren't any cuts left that could be made without damaging assets.
More recently, the city has moved capital funds for cart replacement in order to boost golf's bottom line.
The enterprise continues provide a $75,000 annual dividend based on a level playing field agreement with the broader golfing industry, whereby the city agreed not to use its non-golf resources to subsidize the city's golf resources.
Though Cheyne conceded that golf is a money-making venture for the city, its mandate is essentially to provide an affordable recreational service to community while still being competitive in the industry.
"Because we're a municipality, we had some growth and development with Doon," Cheyne said, "but when you look at your operations on an annual basis, we're pretty sound, and we provide a great product to the community."
A competitive round of 18 holes with motorized golf cart costs $56.75 per person during most times of the week, tax included, Cheyne said.
"When you look at that as a package price, I think you'll find we're very competitive."
More information about city run golf courses, programs and fees can be found online at kitchenergolf.ca.
- with files from the Waterloo Region Record
Golf's popularity might be out of the sand trap, but city-run links in Kitchener are continuing to tread water financially as local officials look for ways to grow the game.
"It went through a dip about a decade ago along with the global economic downturn," according to Bob Cheyne, the city's manager of sport development and golf, "but local participation has stabilized and increased.
"Has it reached the levels it was at during the boom in the early 2000s? Not yet," Cheyne added, "but when we look at the demographics of the region and how it's growing as a whole - that has positive signs for us."
City-run courses including the Rockway Golf Club's 18-hole championship course and Doon Valley Golf Club's full-length 18- and 9-hole courses continue to be supported by a strong base of committed members, Cheyne said.
Total membership across all categories rose from 544 in 2014 to 580 2018.
"We would like to grow that, and we've had some in our intermediate memberships, but there's all sorts of aspects to how we want to try and grow the golf programming and how we can impact that through alternative revenue streams outside of registration fees and green fees," Cheyne said.
"I think it's up to us right now to really have a look at where the industry is and have a look at our memberships to make sure they're meeting the needs of our customers, and what the demographics of each segment of that customer is."
Time is a big factor, not only when it comes to course scheduling to maximize play, but also in order to provide programs that fit with the busy schedules of potential new customers.
The Doon course offers a driving range and a shortened nine-hole, pitch-and-putt course. Nine-hole leagues are currently offered and Cheyne said there will be new programs for youth and older adults this season, with more information to be announced shortly.
During 2018 budget deliberations, city staff cited an increase in demand for specials, unique golf experiences and loyalty programs.
"It gives people who have memberships at other courses the ability to come and experience the golf courses without having the full outlay," said Kim Kugler, the city's director of enterprise.
"Our corporate cards definitely are helping with some consistent revenue," she said. There are now about 1,500 of the cards in circulation with about 500 used on a regular basis.
Staff will also be looking to grow summer camps and sponsorships, Kugler said.
In 2017, the city's golf enterprise had almost $3 million in total expenses and ended the year with a deficit of $49,000. More than $100,000 in revenue losses were attributed to two major storms that caused opening delays and course closures, as well as cleanup costs.
Yet talk of "anomaly" and "once-in-generation weather" was tempered by some city councillors who noted that severe weather is becoming more of a norm and that staff needs to be more creative in order to prepare.
This year Cheyne said opening day was again delayed by about a week.
"Golf has been operating on a very thin profit margin for the past number of years, and the weather plays a significant role in the financial results of the courses from year to year," said Ryan Hagey, the city's director of financial planning.
The city is still paying for the expansion of the Doon Valley Golf Course that began in June 2009 and opened in May 2010.
"Golf is planning to essentially break even for the next few years and then start generating small surpluses starting in 2021 when some existing debt payments come off the books," Hagey said.
That should help winnow the deficit in the stabilization reserve, which sat close to $1 million at the end of 2017.
City-owned courses used to make money that was used to lower property taxes, but in more recent years the city has cut the amount of revenue that's transferred to the city's operating budget while increasing marketing and sales and reducing management and winter staffing.
A consultant that was hired to undertake a review of the enterprise had praised those moves back in 2011, but warned there weren't any cuts left that could be made without damaging assets.
More recently, the city has moved capital funds for cart replacement in order to boost golf's bottom line.
The enterprise continues provide a $75,000 annual dividend based on a level playing field agreement with the broader golfing industry, whereby the city agreed not to use its non-golf resources to subsidize the city's golf resources.
Though Cheyne conceded that golf is a money-making venture for the city, its mandate is essentially to provide an affordable recreational service to community while still being competitive in the industry.
"Because we're a municipality, we had some growth and development with Doon," Cheyne said, "but when you look at your operations on an annual basis, we're pretty sound, and we provide a great product to the community."
A competitive round of 18 holes with motorized golf cart costs $56.75 per person during most times of the week, tax included, Cheyne said.
"When you look at that as a package price, I think you'll find we're very competitive."
More information about city run golf courses, programs and fees can be found online at kitchenergolf.ca.
- with files from the Waterloo Region Record