Vernile announces more money for libraries

With a general election looming, Ontario's Liberal government has committed to increasing operational funding for local libraries for the first time in more than 20 years.

The $51-million increase announced Friday morning at the Kitchener Public Library will be phased in over three years and is the first increase since the province cut its funding by 50 per cent back in 1996.

"This restores it to 1996 levels," said Stephen Abram, executive director of the Federation of Ontario Public Libraries. "Going forward, we're hoping it will be indexed to inflation."

Earlier this year, Kitchener council joined the dozens of other municipalities across Ontario that have been calling on the province to increase its funding for libraries.

The province's contribution currently represents just 2.5 per cent or $286,755 of the KPL's overall budget. But it's still important as the demand for its services continues to grow, noted Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

"In 2017 for example, at the KPL, we continued to have a limited resource budget despite an increase in new cardholders by 20 per cent, an increase in their social media presence by 34 per cent and the establishment of the Heffner Studio, a new digital studio space."

KPL's chief executive officer Mary Chevreau said it's more important than ever that libraries are funded at the proper level to ensure that they have the right ingredients and talent to meet new expectations for programs and service.

"It has been said that where libraries were once the cafeteria for information, we are now the kitchens," Chevreau said.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, and Kitchener Centre Liberal MPP Daiene Vernile, said she's heard the message loud and clear and realizes that libraries serve as a gateway to new technology, social services and lifelong learning.

"A few months ago during annual budget consultations — when we ask people right across Ontario what matters to you, where do you want to see us invest — in the top three of the suggestions that came back from the public was to improve libraries and invest in libraries," she said.