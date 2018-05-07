Wynne, Horwath target Ford in debate

The premier also suggested that Ford's plan to find "efficiencies" really means firing nurses and teachers — harkening back to the Liberals' warnings about former Tory leader Tim Hudak's 2014 proposal to cut 100,000 public sector jobs.

"Not one single person is getting laid off under our administration," Ford vowed. "I love the nurses. I love the teachers. I'm going to support them 100 per cent."

"Yeah, but you're going to cut their jobs," Wynne shot back.

Wynne also tangled with Ford over the placement of LCBO-run cannabis stores. In some cases, Ford said Wynne's government placed them too close to schools, which the premier denied.

"You have to look at the evidence, you have to look at what the experts say, you can't just have a slogan that then becomes a policy," she said. "That's not how it works."

Ford also used the debate to announce that he would commit $5 billion more than what has already been allocated to build a regional transportation system in the Toronto area, including subways, relief lines, and two-way GO Transit to Niagara Falls.

After the debate Ford told reporters the plan would also upload the TTC's subway system to the province.

Cristine de Clercy, associate political science professor at Western University, said Ford performed well given that this was his first debate against two more experienced leaders.

He didn't make any major mistakes and also announced his transit funding commitment but did little else to offer up details on his plan.

"Mr. Ford spent most of his time on the defensive," she said. "He didn't layout his plan...and if you were looking for those answers it wasn't a very satisfying debate."

De Clercy said Ford's pledge not to layoff any public sector workers while cutting four per cent of the provincial budget could come back to haunt him, as both Wynne and Horwath effectively communicated, she said.

"I think he's really put himself in a box there," she said.

De Clercy said Horwath also performed well, staying upbeat and asking tough questions.

Barry Kay, a political science professor at Wilfrid Laurier University, said given Ford's position as front-runner in the polls he appears to have taken a low-risk approach to the debate. The Tory leader said little to get himself in trouble but at times looked out of place, he said.

"He didn't seem comfortable," Kay said. "He was the least impressive in terms of style. He's trying to make sure he doesn't make any mistakes."

Kay said Wynne did a capable job of engaging both Ford and Horwath on policy, but it may not matter in the eyes of voters.

"She came across as very knowledgeable but frankly, I don't think it matters," he said. "She needs one of the other leaders to make a mistake to win."

The Ontario election takes place June 7.

By Shawn Jeffords and Allison Jones, The Canadian Press