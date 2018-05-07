Markham posits itself as home to Amazon HQ2

MARKHAM, Ont. — A city just north of Toronto is going it alone to position itself as the home for Amazon's second North American headquarters.

The City of Markham, Ont. — one of 10 cities that joined with Toronto to bid for the hub — tweeted a photo of a bright orange sign that dubs the city the "possible home of Amazon HQ2."

The tweet says "signs are popping up all over Markham today" and implores Amazon to "#chooseMarkham."

A spokeswoman says the 23 signs across the city are part of a larger "Innovation Week" in Markham, which officials say is home to more than 1,500 technology and life sciences companies.