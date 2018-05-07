MARKHAM, Ont. — A city just north of Toronto is making a play to try to position itself as the home for Amazon's second North American headquarters.

Markham, Ont. — one of 10 Canadian cities that joined with Toronto to bid for the hub — installed 23 bright orange signs on Monday throughout the city, dubbing it the "possible home of Amazon HQ2." It simultaneously launched a social media campaign and website called #ChooseMarkham.

The Greater Toronto Area is the lone Canadian candidate to make the shortlist of 20 cities — whittled down from 238 proposals — still vying for the multi-billion-dollar headquarters. Markham's campaign signals a shift away from the GTA's passive approach to marketing itself against the American metropolises still in contention, such as Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia and Atlanta.

"I wanted to inform our business community and our residents that when you hear the Toronto bid, that Markham is very much a part of that," said Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti, in a call to the Canadian Press that he made while standing by one of the newly-erected signs that he said were generating honks, but also shock from locals who had no idea Markham was in the running for the headquarters.

"It is no surprise we think we have the best site for Amazon in terms of the criteria we are looking for. It is a bid to capture their attention."

Scarpitti scoffed at the idea that Markham's campaign would make the other cities included within the Toronto-bid feel slighted because he said he expected all of the municipalities to be pushing for the headquarters and using it as an opportunity to boast about what they have to offer.

In Markham's case, that's 37,000 jobs in technology and related sectors and 1,500 high-tech companies, including General Motors' new Canadian Technical Centre and massive offices from IBM Canada and Huawei that Scarpitti has been highlighting as part of the city's "Innovation Week." Executives from the company appear in testimonials on the city's Choose Markham website.

If Markham is successful in nabbing Amazon, those numbers would grow because the company has vowed to deliver up to 50,000 high paying jobs and a US$5-billion investment.

"Our initiative here is really reflective of the bold initiatives that Amazon continues to make," Scarpitti said. "They have been bold and we want to be bold and will continue to tell our story because it is a great story to tell."

He said he felt Markham's tactics were not part of "the race to the bottom" that other cities bidding on locations for Amazon or other big companies have engaged in.