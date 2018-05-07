Case dropped against teen in privacy breach

HALIFAX — The case against a young Halifax man alleged to have breached a Nova Scotia freedom-of-information website has been dropped after police determined the teenager had no intent to commit a crime.

In a news release, Halifax police say that after a thorough investigation, "the police have determined there to be no grounds to lay charges in the matter."

The 19-year-old man's lawyer, David Fraser, had stated repeatedly that the youth had no malicious intent when he downloaded 7,000 documents from the public site, and he didn't realize the government hadn't properly protected private information on the site.

Police arrested the young man on April 11 and said they had given him a notice to appear under a rarely used section of the Criminal Code that prohibits unauthorized use of a computer with fraudulent intent.