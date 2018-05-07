Police drop privacy-breach case against teen

"Definitely I think the government at a minimum should owe this young gentleman an apology," said Wilson. "They need to take ownership of this."

Police arrested the man on April 11 and said they gave him notice to appear under a rarely used section of the Criminal Code that prohibits unauthorized use of a computer with fraudulent intent.

However, in Monday's news release, Supt. Jim Perrin, said, "as the investigation evolved, we have determined that the 19-year-old who was arrested on April 11 did not have intent to commit a criminal offence by accessing the information."

The family and the youth have said the search with 15 officers left their home in disarray and the 19-year-old deeply distressed over the prospect of potential charges, said Fraser.

Police have said any complaints about the search could go through a complaints process, but Fraser said it was too early to comment on whether the family intended to explore that avenue.

"Whether the police acted proportionately and appropriately depends on what they were told by the province, and we don't have insight into that yet," he said.

His client was not immediately available for comment.

In a statement, Internal Services Minister Patricia Arab said the government respects the police decision.

"We will continue to offer supports for those affected by this breach. Our priority from the outset has been containing the data," she said in the statement.

"As we go forward, we will co-operate fully with the investigation of the Nova Scotia Auditor General and the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner."

Progressive Conservative Interim leader Karla MacFarlane reiterated her party's call for Arab to resign over the lack of oversight for the province's web services.

MacFarlane also called on Premier Stephen McNeil to apologize to the 19-year-old.

"Right from the very beginning, they threw this young man under the bus in my opinion, and without knowing the facts," she said.

McNeil initially referred to the young man's actions as "stealing,'' but has since backed away from this strong language.

Fraser said, "I disagree with that conclusion vehemently, but I don't know what he was told. So much of this is unknown."

A number of experts on internet law have raised concerns about the arrest, saying if it had led to charges then groups ranging from journalists to archivists could face similar prosecutions for searching public websites without proper security measures in place.

By Michael Tutton and Keith Doucette, The Canadian Press