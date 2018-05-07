Uptown business owner declares nomination for council

An uptown business owner is hoping to have the support of his neighbours in the next municipal election.

Devon McKenzie, owner of a number of nightclubs in uptown Waterloo, including Night School and Starlight, has submitted his nomination papers to run for councillor in Ward 7, the uptown ward.

Current Coun. Melissa Durrell announced last week that she will not seek re-election due to commitments with her business, Durrell Communications.

"I've always had an interest in uptown Waterloo and I built my business there," said McKenzie, who considered running in the 2014 election against Durrell. "I'm a little more established now and have a vision in what I see the uptown Waterloo area being"

The 28-year-old self-described serial entrepreneur started his business in uptown Waterloo with Night School at the age of 21. Since then, he has started and continues to run Stark & Perri, Starlight, Becky's Apartment and a soon-to-come bar and grill called Kentucky.

McKenzie is quick to point out that although he's intimately involved in the bar scene in uptown Waterloo, that's far from his only priority.

"We really do want to focus on building diversity there and make doing business with the city easy," said McKenzie.

As part of his platform, McKenzie is hoping to make it easier for businesses to not only air grievances to the city, but suggest ideas that will benefit the entire core.

"Doing business with the city isn't always the easiest task as a lot of uptown entrepreneurs will tell you and that's what my main focus is," said McKenzie.

McKenzie said recent projects, including a well-past-deadline streetscape construction project last summer and fall, have left a sour taste in the mouths of business owners when it comes to relations with the city.