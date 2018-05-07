Count finds fewer homeless people on regional streets

Fewer homeless people are on the streets in Waterloo Region, according to a point-in-time survey by the Region of Waterloo.

In early May, regional staff and volunteers scoured the urban cores of Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo to count and survey the region's homeless population in what is called "Count Me In."

The results, officially released last week, show a 12 per cent decrease in homeless population when compared with 2014, the last time the count was completed.

This year, there were 264 reported homeless people in Waterloo Region.

On top of finding a number, the aim of the count is to determine specific needs of the people, such as addiction treatment or mental health services.

The survey determined that nearly half — 43 per cent — indicated a high level of needs, meaning they benefit from and require more intensive supports.

"People with high needs often benefit from affordable housing and supports that help them stay housed," said Deb Schlichter, the Region of Waterloo's director of housing services, in a press release. "We are focusing on reducing the wait time for these services as we work to end chronic homelessness."

More fulsome data, including gender, age, Indigenous status, and others, will be included in a future report.

"We're headed in the right direction as a community, but there is more work to do before everyone has a place to call home," said Schlichter.

Provincial legislation requires the count to be done once every two years. It is funded by the federal government.