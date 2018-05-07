Man allegedly tried to run down people in parking lot: police

PICKERING, Ont. — Police say a man is facing charges after allegedly trying to run down pedestrians in a parking lot east of Toronto.

Durham regional police say the incident occurred late last Friday night in a Boston Pizza parking lot in Pickering, Ont.

They say no injuries were reported after the driver was seen allegedly trying to intentionally hit pedestrians.

A 21-year-old Toronto man is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and possession of cocaine.