Harris won’t run as independent

KITCHENER — Despite overtures from supporters, Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Michael Harris says he won't run as an independent in the June provincial election.

Instead, the politician plans to spend his last day in the legislature Tuesday asking about St. Mary's General Hospital and open-tendered contracts.

Harris, turfed by the Ontario PC Party last month over a sexting allegation, underwent cornea transplant surgery Monday to treat an eye disease called keratoconus.

The MPP said he intends to be in the legislature Tuesday to thank his constituents, vote on the provincial budget and to ask the Speaker of the House about funding for the local hospital and open contracts for municipalities.

Harris, 38, said his post-surgery recovery will be painful, but didn't want to miss his last chance to speak in the House in front of fellow MPPs.

The politician has long called on the province to fund an electrophysiology suite for the cardiac care unit at St. Mary's, something that was first promised back in 2012.

Harris will also re-visit an issue he raised in 2013 with his private member's bill called the Fair and Open Tendering Act, which he argued would save municipalities money by exempting them from collective bargaining rules that govern the construction industry.

A month ago, the two-time incumbent appeared confident of a third term as MPP, with a hefty election war chest and favourable polls. Now he's facing a future outside provincial politics for the first time since 2011.

In a goodbye note to his constituents sent out Monday, Harris struck a positive tone.

"I believe the future is filled with promise for all of us. In the months and years ahead, I hope to continue to be a voice for positive change and progress," he said.