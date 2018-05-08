Landowners concerned about zoning bylaw review timeline

The city is moving too quickly with the comprehensive zoning bylaw review, according to some landowners in Waterloo.

A group of planners — some from MHBC, and another from Stantec, attended Waterloo’s committee of the whole meeting Monday night to voice their concerns about the June timeline for passing of the review

Chris Stevens, the lead pastor at Waterloo Mennonite Brethren Church, spoke to council about issues with the plan that would limit institutions to heights of just 10 metres. He said with land prices increasing, if churches or other institutions wanted to expand, they would have to build up.

“That means going up on our land because we not longer have the option to sprawl,” said Stevens.

The city is currently working on issues with the official plan to bring it into synthesis with the zoning bylaw. The two documents must not conflict with each other, which is leaving some property owners unsure of what exactly will be allowed on their properties in the future.

An example of exceptions that must be made is Timeline Materials Co. on Northfield Drive. The current zoning indicates that the area will be used for office space and Timeless Materials, a reclaimed building materials store, is far from that use. An exception will be granted to allow it to continue operating as such.

Joel Cotter, director of planning and approvals at the city, said planning staff is still working through feedback and localized issues from property owners across the city and hopes to deal with each of those individual issues by the time the zoning bylaw review makes it to an official public meeting in June.

Since the draft zoning bylaw review was presented at an informal meeting, councillors were unable to express opinions about the project.

Carol Wiebe, a planner at MHBC, said she’s concerned about the condensed timeline, considering many submissions presented to city staff have not yet been addressed.

“There hasn’t been sufficient consultation and there hasn’t been sufficient feedback,” said Wiebe. “We don’t know if any of those requested changes are going to be incorporated.”