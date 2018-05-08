Conserving the urban canopy

"After talking with the community through the summer and fall, we know our residents like trees. We also know trees make communities better in many ways."

Canopy cover goals differ between neighbourhoods due to various factors, Schmitt noted.

"With new subdivisions we're facing huge challenges because everything is becoming more intensified," he said. "So the old idea of when we did have a rule at one point to plant a tree in front of every residential property no longer exists, so that in itself is a challenge we have to work with."

Schmitt said the city has done work to improve soil requirements in developing subdivisions and must do more to improve conditions in many of its existing parks before it can embark on new plantings.

"So we're looking at expanding that because, truthfully, we can't grow trees without soil," he said.

While the majority of challenges arise on private property, conversely, the biggest opportunities lie therein, Schmitt added. "That's where most of the space is available."

Coun. Kelly Galloway-Sealock said she was excited to see the city looking at proactive measures, such as incentive programs, but would also like see more done to incorporate more tree plantings in the design of new parks.

"For me, starting to think about some of our older trees and how we're going to replace those in those sections of the city is going to be important," said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic, "because that's what makes some of those sections majestic."

Thinking about not only new areas, but a phased transition for older neighbourhoods is going to be key, Vrbanovic said.

While some councillors didn't want to wait until after the election to take more affirmative action on the plan, staff said city's resources in its forestry division are tapped at the current time due to Friday's wind storm that wreaked havoc.

The sustainable urban forest plan also includes plans to ensure the city has the ability to respond to changing climate, with incidents of extreme weather on the rise.

Staff also noted that ash tree removal and replanting due to the emerald ash borer has taken up a significant amount of resources in recent years.

To learn more and provide feedback on the sustainable urban forest strategy, visit bit.ly/2wpm1BX.