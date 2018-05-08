No apology from premier in privacy-breach case

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil is not offering an apology to a 19-year-old man who was arrested after it was alleged he breached the province's freedom-of-information website.

Police dropped the case against the young man on Monday, saying there was no criminal intent and "no grounds to lay charges."

They had arrested the man on April 11 and said they gave him notice to appear under a rarely used section of the Criminal Code that prohibits unauthorized use of a computer with fraudulent intent.

McNeil initially referred to the young man's actions as "stealing,'' but has since backed away from the strong language.