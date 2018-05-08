G7 will talk about Iran with Trump: diplomats

Sparwasser said it was too early to comment on all the implications of Trump's decision, but "we will try to salvage what we can."

French ambassador Kareen Rispal, whose country takes over the G7 presidency from Canada next year, said the group would overcome its obstacles.

"We can't exclude any state or any country that has a difference of view," she said. "Yes, it's a risk to have a communique with 6 plus 1, but I think everybody is trying to avoid this kind of situation because we would go nowhere."

Earlier Tuesday at the same symposium, Trudeau's chief G7 organizer said that the world leaders simply cannot avoid a discussion of thorny trade issues.

Peter Boehm, the Canadian sherpa, didn't mention Trump by name, but he too was addressing the same day-long conference focused on how to shape Canadian foreign policy in the age of the disruptive, protectionist influence of the current U.S. president.

"I'm afraid we can't avoid a trade discussion in Charlevoix," Boehm told the Canadian Global Affairs Institute.

"We're aware that this is a challenging issue within the G7, particularly with the backdrop of steel and aluminum tariffs and NAFTA negotiations."

Despite the challenges, Boehm said the G7 leaders may be able to reach an agreement on the need for a revitalized World Trade Organization.

"Canada and its G7 partners need to remain committed to working together on strengthening the rules-based trading system, fighting protectionism and encouraging free trade so that all citizens can take advantage," said Boehm.

The day-long gathering of foreign policy experts, diplomats and academics took place under the banner, "Positioning Canada in the Shifting International Order."

That shift referred mainly to Trump and the wrecking ball that many say he has taken to the world's multilateral institutions.

Rona Ambrose, the former Conservative cabinet minister who is an adviser on the government's non-partisan NAFTA panel, told the gathering that Canadians can no longer adhere to the "romantic notion" that Canada and the U.S. remain best friends and allies.

That said, a deal on NAFTA that all three countries could live with is still possible, she insisted, crediting the Liberal government with doing everything it can do get a deal with the unpredictable Trump administration.

Peter Donolo,who was communications chief to former Liberal prime minister Jean Chretien, said Trump won't be satisfied with any NAFTA outcome that does not allow him to declare all-out victory.

"He will define a success as, 'We've won, we've won big time; Canada and Mexico are eating dust; they're eating dirt, they're done; they're humiliated.'"

By Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press