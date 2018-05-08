Kashechewan evacuated of all residents

KASHECHEWAN, Ont. — A northern Ontario community was being evacuated of all remaining residents Tuesday due to ice break-ups and the risk of flooding in Kashechewan First Nation.

Indigenous Services Canada says 1,460 people had been flown out of the community on the west shore of James Bay by Tuesday afternoon, with about 140 more to go.

But it says about 40 people will stay behind "for security and to ensure the integrity of infrastructure."

Spring evacuations have been an annual headache in Kashechewan due to the flood threat.