His institute will be run out of Cardus, a non-partisan, faith-based think tank that Bennett joined when the current Liberal government closed his office at Global Affairs Canada in 2015.

As Canada's religious freedom ambassador, his focus was on violations of religious freedom abroad.

Bennett is devoutly Catholic and an ordained deacon, but he insists neither his personal politics nor religion drive his work.

He said the institute will explore religious freedom issues across all faiths. There will be quarterly reports and academic-style papers. And he plans to have a symposium that looks at the nexus between religious and civil law that will encompass Halakah, the body of Jewish laws, Christian Canon law and Muslim Shariah law.

The previous Conservative government announced the creation of the short-lived religious freedom office during the 2011 federal election. It proved controversial, with some complaining it was too Christian-centric, or that it was an attempt to win domestic political support by targeting particular communities.

Contrary to the critics, Bennett said he was never close to the Harper Conservatives and remained a neutral public servant, adhering to the rules he followed since the start of his public service career in 2001.

Bennett said he took exception to being painted with the "blue brush" of being a Conservative partisan simply because the office was created by the party.

He says he's voted for each major political party at least once and his political history has included being active in the Liberal party in university and campaigning for the NDP.

The Liberals ended Bennett's job, saying they didn't want to single out any particular aspect of human rights for special focus.

Bennett says he harbours no bitterness towards the Liberals and that he could have continued his career in the federal public service. But he went to Cardus because he wanted to keep working on religious freedom issues.

Still, he doesn't like that the office became a political "hot potato," something that sets it apart from a similar office run out of the U.S. State Department. That was created by Democrats, he noted.

The Clinton administration established it in 1998 and it was strengthened by Barack Obama before leaving office. The office enjoys bipartisan support in the U.S., said Bennett, who also divides his time with the Washington D.C.-based Religious Freedom Institute.

By Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press