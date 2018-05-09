Toronto stock market lower despite oil gains

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning as strength in the energy sector boosted by a higher price for oil was offset by weakness in the financial sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.95 points to 15,838.76, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 17.73 points to 24,342.48. The S&P 500 index was up 3.34 points to 2,675.26 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 4.17 points to 7,262.73.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.74 cents US, up from an average value of 77.14 cents US on Tuesday.