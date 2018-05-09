Trudeau regrets Trump Iran decision

"We know that standing firmly in support of the JPCOA with our NATO allies and others is extremely important."

The prime minister said he expects the Iran decision to be a topic of discussion when he hosts Trump and their G7 counterparts in Quebec at their annual summit next month.

It is clearly shaping up as a discussion that will expose a major cleavage between the U.S. and its G7 partners.

The major European countries, China and Russia are all continuing to express their support for the agreement following Trump's decision to end U.S participation and restore sanctions against Iran.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the decision underscores the need for Europe to take increasing responsibility for peace and security, similar to the message she delivered after Trump's debut at last year's G7 summit.

Six countries, including the U.S. negotiated the deal: the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council —the U.S., Britain, France, China and Russia — as well as Germany.

Merkel said in a speech that Germany remains committed to the agreement and will try to do everything it can to ensure Iran fulfills its future commitments.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told his Parliament that Britain will continue to respect the deal as long as international inspectors can verify Iran's compliance.

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in a speech to a Belgian regional parliament that Trump's decision shows the U.S. "no longer wants to co-operate with other parts in the world."

"At this point, we have to replace the United States, which as an international actor has lost vigour, and because of it, in the long term, influence," he said.

The EU is also a full-fledged G7 member.

By Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press