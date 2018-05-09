Waterloo Region police seize stolen items, drugs from suspected identity lab

Waterloo Regional Police investigators have arrested two Waterloo Region residents in connection with the discovery of a large suspected identity lab.

As part of an ongoing investigation into residential break and enters, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Regina Street in Waterloo on April 26. It’s believed identity documents were stolen from residences, vehicles and mailboxes from across the region, including Cambridge, altered and then used to create fraudulent bank accounts and credit cards to generate financial gain.

Numerous items were seized during the search of the home, including stolen property — tools, electronics, vehicle keys, identity documents and credit cards — thousands of dollars in counterfeit Canadian currency, 1.5 ounces of suspected fentanyl, 2.5 ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine, as well as a variety of weapons.

A 30-year-old male and a 23-year-old female have been charged with numerous offences, including break and enter, possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000, uttering a forged document, use and possession of stolen credit cards, theft under $5,000, possession of identity documents, possession of counterfeit currency, forgery and identity theft.