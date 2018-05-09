Fire chief ousted by new retirement policy

RENFREW, Ont. — A long-serving fire chief in eastern Ontario has been let go after town council passed a policy that forces all fire department employees to retire by age 60.

Renfrew, Ont., Reeve Peter Emon says town council passed a motion for the policy on Monday and Fire Chief Guy Longtin's employment was terminated immediately.

Emon says the Ontario government passed legislation in 2011 forcing frontline firefighters to retire at age 60, partly because of the hazards of the job.

But he says town council felt the legislation should also be applied to the fire chief because, due to the small size of their department, he is often at the scene co-ordinating emergency response teams.

In a Facebook post earlier this week, Longtin says that after 26 years as fire chief, he was let go because of an "arbitrarily imposed age requirement" for the position.

He says up until cosuncil's decision, he fulfilled his duties as fire chief "in a manner that either met or exceeded the requirements expected of me.

"I want to go on record to state that my employment was not terminated for cause, or for any other reason other than I am now older than the town's newly created policy on mandatory retirement age for their fire chief," Longtin post said.

Meanwhile, Emon said the decision was not based on the physical nature of the job, but the effects of accumulated stress when the fire chief works as an incident commander.

"The duties of an incident commander, over time, weighs heavily on the personnel conducting those, which is similar to the accumulated stress or wear and tear on firefighters," he said.

Capt. Tim Hill has been appointed to the role of acting chief and the town is proceeding with the recruitment of a new fire chief, Emon added.