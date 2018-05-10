Evironics survey shows room for improvement

Residents still regard public transit as the top issue facing the city and a majority want to see more walkable neighbourhoods established. Although a small number of residents expressed complaints regarding light rail transit, findings suggest that a significant proportion support efforts to design communities less reliant on private vehicles.

“We find that residents are most likely to emphasize improving roads they drive on and fixing the pipes that bring water to their homes,” said Brown.

Residents surveyed identified top priorities for improvement as infrastructure — roads, pipes, and water mains (73 per cent) — followed by the environment (65 per cent).

Economic development ranked third, with 54 per cent of people ranking it a top priority compared to 73 per cent in 2013.

“Economic development is still a high priority, but the number of people who say it’s a top priority has actually gone down quite a bit,” Brown said.

“I think this certainly sort of suggests that there’s a bit of an economic wind in the city’s sails and in the region's sails now, and things are going fairly well.”

Mayor Berry Vrbanovic acknowledged that council often grapples with economic development and how various levels of government fit in, but said the survey finding still suggests a good chunk of residents believe it’s something council should be focused on.

According to survey findings, providing support services for new businesses and encouraging more downtown development are things more likely to be supported by younger residents and are lower priorities among the overall population.

During a brainstorming session pertaining to upcoming public engagement, councillors urged Compass Kitchener to stay on track with the 2018 survey findings.

“Honestly, the fewer set groups that are involved in this process the better, because what ends up happening at times is we go from a representative sample to a sample that doesn’t really reflect what we’re seeing here, said Coun. Scott Davey.

When residents are asked unaided to name the most important issues facing their city, the most common response is transportation/transit issues, but the cost of housing, development, traffic congestion and health care are also important, according to the summary report.

Recent achievements most often chosen by residents as most beneficial to the city include the development of asset management plans, council’s commitment to participatory budgeting, and securing a commitment from the province to improve rail service between Kitchener and Toronto.

Detailed survey findings can be found online at kitchener.ca.