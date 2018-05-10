Evironics survey shows room for improvement

They might not all understand how, but according to a recent survey, almost eight in 10 Kitchener residents believe they receive excellent or good value for their tax dollar.
That’s down slightly compared to 2013, the last time Environics conducted a community survey for Kitchener.
The statistically significant sample of more than 1,000 Kitchener residents also revealed that one third feel the city does a good or excellent job of communicating how tax dollars are spent.
“The one area where there is potentially a bit of room for improvement and perhaps a bit of concern is how the city spends tax dollars and particularly how it informs residents about spending,” said Curtis Brown, a senior research associate.
While eight out of 10 residents said they’re satisfied with their local government, Coun. John Gazzola drilled a little deeper to mine his own interpretation.
The way Gazzola sees it, 82 per cent aren’t very satisfied.
“You’re right, in this case we only have 18 per cent saying that they’re very satisfied,” Brown said. “Most people, again, kind of end up in that soft middle.
“How many people are very satisfied versus somewhat satisfied — that can be a really important metric in terms of understanding and also trying to move the dial.”
The city’s citizen’s advisory committee, Compass Kitchener, plans to take the survey findings and engage with the community in the months ahead, then report back to council in September.
According to the committee’s chair, Leyton Collins, the goal of the survey is to provide high-level indicators of the city’s public trust and satisfaction and capture any significant shifts in priorities. The committee will then seek to generate further ideas for the city to take action on.
Residents still regard public transit as the top issue facing the city and a majority want to see more walkable neighbourhoods established. Although a small number of residents expressed complaints regarding light rail transit, findings suggest that a significant proportion support efforts to design communities less reliant on private vehicles.
“We find that residents are most likely to emphasize improving roads they drive on and fixing the pipes that bring water to their homes,” said Brown.
Residents surveyed identified top priorities for improvement as infrastructure — roads, pipes, and water mains (73 per cent) — followed by the environment (65 per cent).
Economic development ranked third, with 54 per cent of people ranking it a top priority compared to 73 per cent in 2013.
“Economic development is still a high priority, but the number of people who say it’s a top priority has actually gone down quite a bit,” Brown said.
“I think this certainly sort of suggests that there’s a bit of an economic wind in the city’s sails and in the region's sails now, and things are going fairly well.”
Mayor Berry Vrbanovic acknowledged that council often grapples with economic development and how various levels of government fit in, but said the survey finding still suggests a good chunk of residents believe it’s something council should be focused on.
According to survey findings, providing support services for new businesses and encouraging more downtown development are things more likely to be supported by younger residents and are lower priorities among the overall population.
During a brainstorming session pertaining to upcoming public engagement, councillors urged Compass Kitchener to stay on track with the 2018 survey findings.
“Honestly, the fewer set groups that are involved in this process the better, because what ends up happening at times is we go from a representative sample to a sample that doesn’t really reflect what we’re seeing here, said Coun. Scott Davey.
When residents are asked unaided to name the most important issues facing their city, the most common response is transportation/transit issues, but the cost of housing, development, traffic congestion and health care are also important, according to the summary report.
Recent achievements most often chosen by residents as most beneficial to the city include the development of asset management plans, council’s commitment to participatory budgeting, and securing a commitment from the province to improve rail service between Kitchener and Toronto.
Detailed survey findings can be found online at kitchener.ca.
