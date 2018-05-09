Seiling steps out of politics after more than 40 years

For the first time in more than 30 years, there will be a new chair at the helm of Region of Waterloo council.

Current chair Ken Seiling announced at Wednesday night's council meeting through tears that he has decided not to run again in the October election, saying that he will make room for new candidates.

"After 42 years, I think it's time to move aside," said Seiling.

Seiling was quick to remind council, however, that there is still work to do before the Oct. 22 election.