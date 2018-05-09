Scotiabank spends $130M on Peru bank

TORONTO — Scotiabank continues to expand its footprint in Latin America, with a plan to acquire a 51 per cent controlling interest Peru's Banco Cencosud for approximately $130 million.

The agreement, which is subject to regulatory approval, will make Scotiabank the second-largest credit card issuer in the South American country.

The deal will see the two companies enter into a 15-year partnership to manage the credit card business and "provide additional products and services to customers," according to a Scotiabank statement.

The company says Cencosud is the second largest supermarket and fourth largest department store chain in Peru, and its banking branch has more than 315,000 clients.