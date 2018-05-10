Accused in Toronto van attack due in court

TORONTO — The man accused of killing 10 people and injuring 16 others in a van attack in Toronto last month is set to appear in court today, where it's expected he'll be charged with three new attempted murder charges.

Police have said eight women and two men died after Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., allegedly drove a rental van down a busy sidewalk on April 23.

The dead ranged in age from 22 to 94, and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan.

Police initially said there were 13 injured that day, but further investigation revealed three others were also hurt. Authorities said related charges would be laid at Minassian's next court date.