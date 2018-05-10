New attempted murder charges for van attack accused

TORONTO — Three new charges of attempted murder have been laid against the man accused in a deadly van attack in Toronto last month.

Police have said eight women and two men died, and 16 people were injured, after Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., allegedly drove a rental van down a busy sidewalk on April 23.

The dead ranged in age from 22 to 94, and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan.

Police initially said there were 13 injured that day, but further investigation revealed three others were also hurt.