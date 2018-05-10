Where Ontario's party leaders are May 10

Where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are campaigning on Thursday, May 10:
———
Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne
9:30 a.m. — Makes an announcement, SickKids Hospital, 170 Elizabeth St., Toronto.
1 p.m. — Visits Southlake Regional Health Centre, 596 Davis Dr., Newmarket, Ont.
6 p.m. — Delivers remarks at a campaign kick-off with Ontario Liberal Candidate for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte, Jeff Kerk, 477 Grove St. E., Unit 5A, Barrie, Ont.
———
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
10:30 a.m. — Makes an announcement, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Toronto Airport West, Hawthorn Hall D, 5444 Dixie Road, Mississauga.
2 p.m. — Tours Etobicoke General Hospital, 101 Humber College Blvd., Toronto.
———
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
9:30 a.m. — Holds a campaign event focused on education, Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, 136 Isabella St., Toronto.
1:30 p.m. — Meets with families at York West Ontario Early Years Centre, 1911 Finch Ave W., Toronto.
———
By The Canadian Press
