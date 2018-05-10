Canadian Tire buying Helly Hansen for $985M

TORONTO — Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. has signed a deal to buy Helly Hansen, a maker of sportswear and workwear based in Norway, for $985 million.

Under the deal for the company controlled by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Canadian Tire also assume $50 million in debt.

The retailer says outdoor and workwear are core products in its stores and it has had a long history with Helly Hansen as one of its largest customers.

Canadian Tire says the deal increases its brand offerings in Canada and its ability to grow its brands internationally.