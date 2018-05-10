Jan D'Ailly to run for regional chair

Jan D'Ailly has filed his nomination for chair of the Region of Waterloo.

The former Waterloo city councillor, who served from 2003 to 2010, announced the submission of his nomination papers Thursday morning, just hours after current Chair Ken Seiling announced that he will not run again.

The municipal election will be held Oct. 22. So far, D'Ailly is the only candidate to confirm that they are running for regional chair.

Seiling served as chair for 33 years.