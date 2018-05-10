Ford pledges tax cut for middle class

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Doug Ford says he would implement a tax cut for the middle class if his Progressive Conservatives form government after the June 7 election.

He says the measure would save taxpayers as much as $786 annually.

Ford says the biggest savings would be seen by those earning $42,960 to $85,923 per year.

The Tory leader's promise comes after he announced last month a tax credit for minimum wage earners that would ensure they pay no provincial income tax.