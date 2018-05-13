Jim Erb, former city councillor, to run for regional council

Jim Erb wants his seat back around the horseshoe, albeit in a different municipal setting.

The former Waterloo city councillor has officially declared as a candidate for Waterloo representative on the Region of Waterloo council.

“I’ve had a number of people approach me over the last few elections and again last fall to see if I would consider running,” said Erb. “I think it’s time for some change and some new voices at the region. The people there have there a long time and I think new voices are very helpful.”

Erb identifies talent attraction as a priority for the region, although he recognizes that wooing tech workers to this area will take a multifaceted approach.

“Things like the Waterloo Economic Development Corporation need to be supported to promote the community as a whole,” said Erb.

Aside from the major issues, such as transit, he said education and cultural facilities must be upgraded and promoted in order to attract the talent to fill the estimated 3,000 high-skilled vacancies.

Another priority, he said, is ensuring that there is a legitimate affordable housing strategy, especially considering the impact of the incoming light rail transit system that has arguably led to gentrification in the cores of both Waterloo and Kitchener.

“I think we’re moving in the right direction and we have funding from the federal government,” said Erb. “But I’d like to see some energy put into that.”

As far as current issues go, Erb said he is fully in support of supervised injection sites, although the current councillors will likely make a decision one way or another before the Oct. 22 municipal election.

“They are absolutely necessary,” said Erb, who is involved in a volunteer capacity with the House of Friendship. “They need to be in a safe, protected area.”