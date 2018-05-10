WASHINGTON — The Canadian government says Stephen Harper is entitled to have his own opinions on the Iran deal.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland spoke to reporters the same day the former prime minister and several other former politicians took out a full-page ad on the issue in The New York Times.

The ad praised U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to leave the Iran agreement under the headline: "Mr. President, You Are Right About Iran."

That opinion puts Harper onside with Trump, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but against the views of the current Canadian government, and America's European allies.