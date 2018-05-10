A look at party promises on education

Here's a glance at promises Ontario's three major political parties have made on education:

LIBERALS: $16 billion over 10 years in grants to new and refurbished schools, spending $300 million to increase supports for children with special needs, hiring up to 450 more guidance counsellors, holding public consultations to guide and overhaul of the province's curriculum

PROGRESSIVE CONSERVATIVES: Scrapping "discovery math" curriculum, reinstating the province's previous sex education curriculum while a new one deemed more "age-appropriate" is developed.

NDP: Eliminating standardized tests offered by the Education Quality Association of Ontario, rewriting the province's education funding formula, capping kindergarten class sizes at 26, $16 billion to upgrade school infrastructure, mandating inclusive history, such as Indigenous history and the Underground Railroad, as part of school curriculums.