Volunteer Action Centre of Waterloo Region forms

A newly amalgamated volunteer centre promises to serve as a one-stop shop for those wishing to donate their time in the Waterloo Region.

Jane Hennig, executive director of the new Volunteer Action Centre of Waterloo Region, said the change was partly based on the United Way's recent decision to focus efforts solely on fundraising.

The umbrella charity had previously run the Volunteer Centre of Cambridge out of its Main Street office in Galt, yet more than half the centre's 65 member agencies also belonged to the former Volunteer Action Centre of Kitchener-Waterloo, located on Frederick Street in Kitchener, which has now rebranded to reflect a wider reach.

The Volunteer Action Centre was established in 1984 to build and develop community capacity for volunteerism. According to a press release, it currently supports 200 community organizations to recruit, retain and recognize volunteers. It also provides professional development related to volunteerism, collaborating with municipalities, businesses and post-secondary institutions to strengthen community engagement.