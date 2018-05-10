Volunteer Action Centre of Waterloo Region forms

A newly amalgamated volunteer centre promises to serve as a one-stop shop for those wishing to donate their time in the Waterloo Region.
Jane Hennig, executive director of the new Volunteer Action Centre of Waterloo Region, said the change was partly based on the United Way's recent decision to focus efforts solely on fundraising.
The umbrella charity had previously run the Volunteer Centre of Cambridge out of its Main Street office in Galt, yet more than half the centre's 65 member agencies also belonged to the former Volunteer Action Centre of Kitchener-Waterloo, located on Frederick Street in Kitchener, which has now rebranded to reflect a wider reach.
The Volunteer Action Centre was established in 1984 to build and develop community capacity for volunteerism. According to a press release, it currently supports 200 community organizations to recruit, retain and recognize volunteers. It also provides professional development related to volunteerism, collaborating with municipalities, businesses and post-secondary institutions to strengthen community engagement.
"We've been supporting agencies from Cambridge for about five, six years already, so the expanded name was really just a formality," Hennig said, adding that the centres had partnered on various initiatives in the past.
"Most services aren't concerned about boundaries," she noted.
It's believed all parties should benefit from a regionwide system, increasing exposure for both potential volunteers and the organizations in need of their support.
"We always point people to our website first and part of this announcement was to make people aware that we've rebranded and our URL is different," Henning said.
The database at www.volunteerwr.ca usually contains between 500 and 600 volunteer positions from across Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Wellesley, Wilmot, Woolwich and North Dumfries. It's updated regularly.
Hennig said opportunities are vast and varied these days.
"The traditional understanding of volunteering is that you found a role with a charitable organization and you did the same role for years," she said. "We're seeing a growing interest in finding projects where they might be able to do a volunteer role from start to completion over a six-month period."
You can help design a website, do road surveying or welcome people to ribfest, Hennig said.
People can search by organization or key word and can also apply for positions online. Any further vetting or police checks are done by the agencies themselves.
"If people struggle, we can either walk them through on the phone or bring them in," Hennig said. "We're here to support."
The office at 151 Frederick Street, Suite 500 in Kitchener, is open Monday to Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
In addition, the Volunteer Action Centre will offer in-person support for volunteers and members out of the Region of Waterloo's Employment Resource Centre at 150 Main Street in Cambridge. It's open on Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
United Way Waterloo Region Communities is committed to continue to provide funding for the volunteer centre's operations.
