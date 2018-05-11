Leaders begin Day 3 of campaign with debate

Ontario's major party leaders will kick off the third day of the provincial election campaign with a debate.

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne, Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford and NDP Leader Andrea Horwath will lock horns at the closing event of the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities conference in Parry Sound, Ont.

Kapuskasing, Ont., Mayor Alan Spacek says conference participants are looking forward to asking tough questions and hearing the leaders' plans for northern Ontario.

After the debate, Ford will attend a meet-and-greet in Parry Sound before heading south to visit a fire station in Waubaushene, Ont., and to attend an evening rally in Barrie, Ont.