Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic to seek second term

In an email Friday morning, Mayor Berry Vrbanovic made official what many people have long speculated – he’ll be seeking another terms as mayor in this October’s municipal election.

“Four years ago, I chose to run for Mayor of Kitchener, because I believe passionately in our people and our community,” he states in the announcement.

“I worked with you to build a better Kitchener that is founded on strong neighbourhoods and a growing economy. I had a clear vision for our future, with a plan to achieve that vision and asked you for your help to make it all happen. I am committed to our progress and ongoing success and welcome your continued support as I put my name forward to continue serving as your Mayor of Kitchener in this year’s municipal election.”

In the release ,Vrbanovic highlighta achievements over the past four years, including stronger neighbourhoods and a better economy, but says there’s more to be done.