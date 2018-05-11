April unemployment rates, by province

OTTAWA — Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.8 per cent in April. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador 14.5 per cent (14.2)
— Prince Edward Island 11.2 (10.3)
— Nova Scotia 6.7 (7.4)
— New Brunswick 8.0 (8.0)
— Quebec 5.4 (5.6)
— Ontario 5.6 (5.5)
— Manitoba 6.1 (6.2)
— Saskatchewan 6.3 (5.8)
— Alberta 6.7 (6.3)
— British Columbia 5.0 (4.7)
By The Canadian Press
