Woman killed after 3-vehicle crash near Barrie

CLEARVIEW TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Provincial police say an 84-year-old woman has died in a three-vehicle collision in central Ontario.

They say the collision happened Thursday in Clearview Township, Ont., about 40 kilometres west of Barrie.

Police say a westbound vehicle was stopped on Highway 26 waiting to turn left when it was struck from behind.

They say the impact pushed the car into on-coming traffic before another vehicle struck it, killing the passenger in that vehicle.