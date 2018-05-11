Two men face 22 charges after drug probe

WELLAND, Ont. — Police say two men in Welland, Ont., are facing a combined 22 charges after a drug trafficking investigation that involved the Niagara regional police and the RCMP.

They say the investigation began in early spring and focused on a man who was believed to be trafficking heroin and fentanyl from a Welland residence.

Niagara police say two men were arrested Thursday evening and a search warrant was conducted in a residence in the city.

They say methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, MDMA and Xanax were seized.