Medical Centre 2 to help serve growing, aging population in Kitchener-Waterloo

Soil's been turned for the Boardwalk's Medical Centre 2 on the west side of Kitchener-Waterloo.

Municipal officials and members of the local medical community took part in a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month for the planned 100,000-square-foot facility that's expected to be completed by the fall of 2019.

The construction contract has been awarded to Waterloo's Melloul-Blamey with many hospital-grade standards incorporated into the electrical and mechanical design by The Walter Fedy Group of Kitchener.

The new building will be architecturally complimentary to the existing Medical Centre 1 building, according to Cynthia Voisin, project co-ordinator with Voisin Properties, and is intended to create "a place outside of a traditional hospital" to address the increasing demand for health care.

"This plan is a platform for medical integration, configurable space, and adaptable to innovation to meet the current and future health-care needs of the community," Voisin stated in a press release.

"We are working with the community to provide space for expanded access to health care and reduce the need to leave the region for specialist consultations and clinics."

An ambulance bay for EMS access has been included in the design.

Art Sinclair, vice president of public policy and advocacy for the Kitchener-Waterloo Chamber of Commerce, says the new facility is important to help serve a growing and aging population.

Over the past 10 to 15 years, the chamber's doctor recruitment program has helped to reduce the number of people without a family doctor, but there's still work to be done, he said.

There are still about 20,000 people a year who don't have access to a regular family physician. Based on Ministry of Health's ratio that says should be one doctor to every 1,380 residents, we're still about 10 to 12 short, Sinclair noted.