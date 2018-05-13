D'Ailly draws on experience in run for regional chair

Regional chair candidate Jan d'Ailly is hoping that previous municipal experience will pay off as he vies to succeed longtime chair Ken Seiling.

D'Ailly announced his candidacy Thursday morning, just hours after Seiling announced that he wouldn't be seeking reelection after 33 years in office. He said the timing was not part of a strategy.

"I had originally planned to announce on May 1 when we were able to register, but I had business to attend to," said d'Ailly.

"I really enjoyed my time on city council," he said, adding that while serving on Waterloo city council for consecutive two terms, he dealt with multiple regional issues.

He was elected as city councillor in 2003 and 2007.

In 2010, he ran for Waterloo mayor against eventual winner Brenda Halloran, losing by about 5,000 votes. "You always learn from past mistakes," said d'Ailly.

D'Ailly said the legacy of Seiling speaks for itself, but that there's also an opportunity to welcome new ideas at the regional level.

"I've always had the greatest amount of respect for Ken and his steady hand and his principled approach to dealing with issues," said d'Ailly. "But it's also a time for change ... with some new thinking to come in and some new faces to come in and continue with the legacy that Ken left behind."

During his time on Waterloo city council, d'Ailly helped to lead the city out of financial turmoil in the wake of the RIM Park financial debacle, choosing to involve the public in every way possible.

He also played a leadership role in establishing the Laurel Creek Headwaters Environmentally Sensitive Landscape that protects more than 5,000 acres of Waterloo moraine and helped support completion of Waterloo trail and bike paths.