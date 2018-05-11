Isolated Fort Severn, Ont., charts own course

Unlike most Indigenous communities in Canada, tap water in Fort Severn is safe to drink — coming from a high-tech treatment plant staffed by provincially certified operators such as Paul Matthews, who proudly shows off neatly filled-out log sheets of chlorine residuals.

As the raven flies, the 15-square-kilometre Fort Severn is almost as far from the legislature in Toronto as Halifax is. Not surprisingly, perhaps, the noise of the looming provincial election barely penetrates, partly because of the distance, partly because of the abiding mistrust of governments.

Located atop the vast new Kiiwetinoong riding in a region the New Democrats have long dominated provincially, no one can name the party's leader, Andrea Horwath. Then again, few can identify Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne, although some have become aware of her main rival, Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford.

"Doug Ford used to be the mayor I believe, right?" says Mirna Matthews, 22, who was unaware of the provincial election and confuses Ford's political background with that of his infamous late sibling, Rob Ford.

Matthews, however, has a more pressing issue on her mind: the pending birth of her second child. The mother of a three-year-old speaks of the need for a proper child-care centre and more housing for young families. Like many of her generation, she left the reserve to do Grade 8 elsewhere in Ontario and then again for high school.

"I had family living in Red Lake already, and I was staying with them," Matthews says. "But it was kind of hard because I missed my mom and dad. They ended up moving to Red Lake."

Matthews now flies regularly to Thunder Bay, Ont., or Sioux Lookout, Ont., for prenatal care. She's not particularly bothered at the prospect of having to spend weeks away from home to have her child.

"It's nice to get out of my community sometimes," Matthews says.

Kathleen Koostachin, 44, a teacher at Keewaytinook Internet High School, says it's no surprise most in town have little awareness of the June 7 election.

Fort Severn, like other remote communities, deals with the bleak realities of sexual and substance abuse, chronic housing shortages, the despair and even suicide of some young people, and the disruptive need to travel for routine medical care, she says.

But the language teacher is proud the band council resolved that students — especially the young ones in Grade 9 — no longer have to leave for high school. Instead, the innovative long-distance program she helped nurture for the past decade fills that gap. It took until 2012 for the internet high school to produce its first graduate but in 2015, there were two, and last year six.

"It's been challenging," Koostachin says. "(But) this is a program that works."

Among six students expected to earn their crucial diplomas this year is Chad Bluecoat, 22, who is doing math at a computer. He has aspirations to do accounting or finance at college.

"I prefer distance education. I can stay close to my community," Bluecoat says. "It's pretty important. I have to stay in touch with my roots. I like to go hunting and fishing and go out on the land and stay close to my family, too."

Bluecoat is upbeat about his generation. Many are working or going to school, he says. They have opportunities, and they're finding a way to reconcile traditional activities such as hunting and trapping with video games and Facebook.

"My age group is doing pretty good right now; my generation, they're not getting into too much trouble," Bluecoat says. "I'm pretty sure our culture can last, too, even with the dominant culture. We're going to keep maintaining our identity and continuing our culture and teaching the younger generations who we are and give them a sense of identity, too."

Over at the Northern store, which doubles as post office and the only gas station, Chief Paul Burke pays $2.65 a litre tax free to top up his truck before driving to where a $2.5-million solar farm is taking shape. It should be ready for testing in August, he says with determination.

The aim, Burke says, is that solar eventually combined with a wind farm can cut the price of power in half — and slash the million litres a year of barged-in fuel needed to keep the community moving.

"My goal is to make our generators go quiet," Burke says.

