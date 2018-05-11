Suspect sought in Hamilton bank robbery

HAMILTON — Police in Hamilton, Ont., are investigating after a daylight bank robbery in the city this week.

It happened Thursday afternoon at a Scotiabank branch on the city's southeast side.

Police say a man in his 40s or 50s entered the bank and "produced a note asking for money," the teller handed over an undisclosed amount and the suspect left on foot.

Police describe the man as white, with a thin build and scruffy grey facial hair.