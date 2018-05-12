Where Ontario's party leaders are May 12

Where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are campaigning on Saturday, May 12:
———
Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne
9:20 a.m. — Makes an announcement, Community Living Toronto Creative Village Studio, 4895 Dundas St. W., Toronto.
Noon — Visits the Muslim Welfare Centre and delivers remarks at the Project Ramadan Build the Basket event, 100 McLevin Ave., Toronto.
6 p.m. — Delivers remarks at a barbecue with supporters, 918 River Rd., Hastings, Ont.
———
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
10 a.m. — Attends opening of Mark DeMontis's campaign office, 2030 Weston Rd., Toronto.
11 a.m. — Attends opening of Christina Mitas's campaign office, 2075 Lawrence Ave. E., Unit 1, Toronto.
2 p.m. — Makes an announcement, Chartwell Scarlett Heights Retirement Residence, 4005 Eglinton Ave. W., Toronto.
4 p.m. — Attends rally, Caledon East Community Complex, 6215 Old Church Rd., Caledon, Ont.
———
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
10 a.m. — Discusses the Ford and Wynne hydro plans, 1705 Desloges Rd., Sudbury, Ont.
3:15 p.m. — Attends campaign office opening for Simcoe North NDP candidate Elizabeth Van Houtte, 425-427 West St. N., Orillia, Ont.
4:40 p.m. — Attends meet and greet with local candidates, Casa Cappuccino, 91 Dunlop St. E., Barrie, Ont.
———
By The Canadian Press
