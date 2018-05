Ontario Liberals slam NDP platform costing

TORONTO — Ontario's governing Liberals claimed to have found a costing error Monday in the NDP election platform, marking yet another attack on the third party that's been gaining momentum, while the New Democratic leader ruled out the possibility of a coalition.

Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne said just because the two parties have similar values, doesn't mean she won't ask questions about their platform.

"I think that there's a strong consensus emerging that (Progressive Conservative Leader) Doug Ford does not have the path forward for the people of the province," Wynne said. "So that means that we have to have the same degree of scrutiny applied to all of our plans. That's what this is about."

The NDP countered that the figures in their platform were accurate.

Liberal attacks on the NDP have ramped up in recent days, as several polls suggest the Progressive Conservatives have the most support ahead of the June 7 vote, and the Liberals are lagging behind the New Democrats.

The two left-leaning leaders were asked over the weekend about the possibility of forming a coalition government if the Tories win a minority.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said Monday there is no way she would join forces with the Liberals — appearing to go further than when she was asked Sunday about the possibility.

"I am unequivocally saying I have no interest in partnering up with that party," Horwath said Monday. "They have consistently made decisions that were in their own political best interest, decisions that were in the best interest of the well-connected Liberals and high-income earners that tend to be their friends."

On the weekend, Horwath had said she wouldn't work with a party that wants to make life harder for everyday families, but that it's impossible to say anything definitive before she sees the election results.

Ford, meanwhile, said Ontarians don't want a "backroom deal" that would keep Liberals in power.